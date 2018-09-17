× New Forever stamp honors nation’s first responders

MISSOULA, Mont. – The U.S. Postal Service recently unveiled its newest Forever stamp, which honors the nation’s emergency personnel.

“Our nation’s first responders rush into life-threatening situations for the benefit of others,” said Guy Cottrell, the Postal Inspection Service’s Chief Postal Inspector and dedicating official. “The Postal Service is pleased to honor their skill, dedication and unfailing bravery with this stamp.”

The Honoring First Responders Forever stamp was revealed during a special first-day-of issue ceremony at the Aerial Fire Depot and Smokejumper Center in Missoula Thursday. The Montana city is home to the country’s largest training center for firefighters who parachute into remote areas of national forests to combat wildfires.

Artist Brian Stauffer worked with art director and designer Antonio Alcalá and designer Ricky Altizer to create this stamp. According to USPS, Stauffer’s illustrations are best known for bridging traditional and digital realms to create a conceptual take on social issues.

Customers may purchase the stamps through the Postal Store at usps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724) or at Post Office locations nationwide.