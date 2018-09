× Muncie police investigating after fatal stabbing Monday night

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie are investigating following a fatal stabbing Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15th St. and Jefferson on the report of a stabbing.

Police say a man has died as a result of the stabbing.

If you know anything, call authorities at 765-286-4050.