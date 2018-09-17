IMPD arrests man after he allegedly exposed himself on Monon Trail

Posted 5:32 pm, September 17, 2018, by

Romari Watson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself on the Monon Trail earlier this month.

On the evening of Sept. 2, IMPD officers were dispatched to the Monon Trail near E. 86th St. in response to a person exposing himself.

Police arrested 19-year-old Romari Watson in connection with the incident.

This isn’t the first time a police report was filed regarding a man flashing women on the Monon Trail.

The latest incident happened last Thursday. The victim said she was walking alone when she came across a young man exposing himself.

Police are still working to determine if it’s the same man in each case.

