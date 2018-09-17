× ‘I don’t know what the future holds’: Injured IndyCar driver Robert Wickens delivers message to fans from rehab

As he continues his rehabilitation from a horrific crash, IndyCar driver Robert Wickens delivered a message to fans and his fellow drivers.

While lying in a hospital bed in neck and torso braces, Wickens conceded he faces a “very long road to recovery” but vowed to get back behind the wheel.

The IndyCar rookie was seriously injured during a crash at Pocono Raceway in August. He’d been the series’ top rookie driver. He admitted it’s been a long time since he’s posted anything on social media, but given the circumstances, it’s understandable. His last tweet was about qualifying at Pocono; it was dated Aug. 18—the day before the crash.

The Canadian driver’s car flew into the fence at the Pennsylvania track. His family revealed earlier this month that he suffered a fractured spinal cord and neck. Other injuries included tibia and fibula to both legs, fractures to his hands and a fractured right forearm. He had surgery at IU Health Methodist Hospital to repair the fractures to his legs and hands.

Here’s a transcript of Wickens’ message:

“Hey everybody, I just wanted to take some time to send a quick note. It’s been a long time since I posted anything on social media, but I just wanted to say that all of your kind words, all of your positivity has meant the absolute world to me and my family. I’m in rehab now, trying to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible. I don’t know what the future holds for me. It’s going to be a very long road to recovery. All I can say is I can promise you guys that I’m going to work as hard as possible, train as hard as possible, to make sure I’m back in a race car as quickly as possible. That’s all I can say for now. I just want to say good luck to everyone in Sonoma this weekend. I’m going to be watching from my TV here and again, just good luck everybody.”

The IndyCar season wrapped up Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Ryan Hunter-Reay won the race and dedicated the victory to Wickens, saying, “We wish he was here, he would have made my life a lot more difficult on the track today.”