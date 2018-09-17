Gunshots hit apartment while young family is inside sleeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are looking for the person who shot at an apartment while a family was inside sleeping. Nearly a dozen bullets hit the place on Monday morning around 1:40.

“I’m scared. I don’t know these people. I don’t know if they might come back or anything,” said Jasmine, a mother.

Jasmine tells CBS4, she had just finished feeding her 3-week-old baby when the shots started. With her newborn in her arms, she hit the ground and crawled to her son’s room.

“They were just saying, ‘mommy we can’t stay in this house no more. We can’t live here no more. This is not safe.’ I never want my kids to feel like that because I’m supposed to protect my kids and I don’t want them to feel like that,” said Jasmine.

There are bullet holes covering a bedroom wall and a TV screen is shattered from where a shot hit it. The gunshots were just feet away from the bed where Jasmine was with her baby.

“That could’ve been my baby, that could’ve been me, that could’ve been my kids’ father, anyone! You just don’t go around doing that. I’m just sick of this gun violence in Indianapolis,” she said.

Since the shooter or shooters are still out there, Jasmine asked CBS4 to distort her voice and hide her face. She’s convinced they were aiming for a different place and hit hers by mistake.

“I want them to know that that’s right, that you’re going around and shooting up people’s houses, not even sure for sure if this is the target trying to hit,”said Jasmine.

Bullets barely missed an innocent baby. This was way too close of a call, so Jasmine is planning on moving to a place where she’ll feel safer with her family.

“I’m just tired of it. People can’t even play, their kids can’t even play outside because you’re scared,” explains Jasmine.

If you know anything that can help police track down those responsible, call 317-262-TIPS.