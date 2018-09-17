× Greencastle school still closed over mold concerns

GREENCASTLE, Ind—It’s been two weeks since students at Tzouanakis Intermediate School have not been in their own classrooms.

The school closed its doors last month after school officials found high amounts of mold and had “air quality concerns.”

Since then, students have been relocated to other schools while officials work on addressing the mold issue.

The latest update from school officials came Friday. There was no mention of the on-going cleanup effort at TZ Intermediate.

Instead, Principal Jon Strube told parents they are working to keep things as normal as possible for students while they attend other schools.

“While we are not in our normal learning community environments we are doing our best to replicate the TZ experience,” said Principal Jon Strube.

He went on to encourage all parents to send their children to the relocation schools instead of keeping them home.

We reached out to the superintendent and principal for an update. We have not heard back.