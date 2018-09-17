Edge of Florence pushing moisture into Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fairly warm start to our Monday as we kick things off in the 70s. We'll heat up a lot! Highs will stay above average with the mid-80s continuing.

Florence will toss moisture our way. For most of us, that'll translate as extra clouds, but a stray shower or two are certainly still in the forecast. Not a rain boots kind of day, but if you have a little umbrella you can slide in your bag for later, you can take that along.

Rain totals will be very low, so count on most of the day being dry.

Still warm tonight, so just keep that air conditioner running.

What a hot week we have! Temps finally dip closer to average for the first weekend of fall.