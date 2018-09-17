Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

A British diver who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a Thai cave is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Vernon Unsworth alleges that Musk falsely accused him on Twitter of being a pedophile.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks more than $75,000 in damages and a court order stopping Musk from making further allegations.

Musk called Unsworth a “pedo” after Unsworth criticized Musk in a television interview. Musk and SpaceX engineers built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue. The device wasn’t used, and Unsworth called it a “PR stunt.” Later Musk accused Unsworth of moving to Thailand to be with a bride who was about 12 years old.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

