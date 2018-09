Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - The College Avenue bridge shut down on Monday for repairs. The closure is expected to last 60 days.

The City is reopening Meridian at 28th Street to help ease congestion, but the Central Avenue bridge will remain closed. That cuts off two major north-south routes in and out of Indianapolis.

DPW suggests drivers who normally use College to divert over to Dr. Andrew J Brown instead.

(Click here to see a map of detours)