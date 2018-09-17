Authorities looking for man who allegedly stole instruments, cash from Avon intermediate school

Posted 7:48 pm, September 17, 2018, by

AVON, Ind. – Authorities in Avon are searching for a man who allegedly stole musical instruments, cash, food and other items from Avon Intermediate School West on Sunday morning.

Video shows the man inside the school just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, he was wearing a white/gray shirt with a skull on the back, dark shorts and black shoes.

If you know anything about this, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Watch footage below provided by Avon police:

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.