Authorities looking for man who allegedly stole instruments, cash from Avon intermediate school

AVON, Ind. – Authorities in Avon are searching for a man who allegedly stole musical instruments, cash, food and other items from Avon Intermediate School West on Sunday morning.

Video shows the man inside the school just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, he was wearing a white/gray shirt with a skull on the back, dark shorts and black shoes.

If you know anything about this, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Watch footage below provided by Avon police: