Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood City-Council voted Monday night to give Amazon a tax abatement to construct a possible Amazon distribution center, which would add around 1,250 jobs.

Before tonight’s announcement, the city did not know the company behind the proposal “Project Brutus.” Due to non-disclosure agreements surrounding Brutus, Greenwood wanted to know the name of the company behind it before granting $7 million in tax abatements over a ten year period.

During that time, the city would still receive about $7 million in taxes from the company. After the abatement period, the city would receive about $1.4 million in taxes per year.

On Monday night, they approved giving the tax breaks to the company still considering Indianapolis for the second world headquarters. This will not be the headquarters.

“Project Brutus” would be located in the same area where Fed-Ex planned to build before pulling out of the deal in March this year.

An Amazon official at the meeting said the company is still “weeks away” from making a final decision on the location of the distribution center.