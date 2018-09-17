Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

Posted 8:32 pm, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 08:36PM, September 17, 2018

The logo of US online retail giant Amazon is displayed on the Brieselang logistics center, west of Berlin on November 11, 2014. The center is one of nine in Germany. AFP PHOTO / JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood City-Council voted Monday night to give Amazon a tax abatement to construct a possible Amazon distribution center, which would add around 1,250 jobs.

Before tonight’s announcement,  the city did not know the company behind the proposal “Project Brutus.” Due to non-disclosure agreements surrounding Brutus, Greenwood wanted to know the name of the company behind it before granting $7 million in tax abatements over a ten year period.

During that time, the city would still receive about $7 million in taxes from the company. After the abatement period, the city would receive about $1.4 million in taxes per year.

On Monday night, they approved giving the tax breaks to the company still considering Indianapolis for the second world headquarters. This will not be the headquarters.

“Project Brutus” would be located in the same area where Fed-Ex planned to build before pulling out of the deal in March this year.

An Amazon official at the meeting said the company is still “weeks away” from making a final decision on the location of the distribution center.

