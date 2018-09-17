× After repeated delays, DCS report on child deaths to be released Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After months of delays, the Indiana Department of Child Services is expected to release a report Wednesday detailing the latest number of child deaths due to abuse and neglect in the state.

The Annual Report on Child Fatalities is usually published in the first half of the year. The latest report has yet to be released.

The report not only reveals the number of deaths but also the number of those children who had prior contact with the agency. The goal, according to DCS documents, is to apply painful lessons toward preventing the deaths of other children.

“I think we are moving in the right direction but when it comes to children’s lives being at stake it seems like it never moves quickly enough,” said Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle).

Holdman is the vice-chair of a committee of lawmakers now focused on making legislative recommendations to improve DCS. But, the group has been working without the most up-to-date fatality information.

Throughout the year, there has been a focus on addressing flaws within Indiana’s child welfare system. The former director stepped down at the end of 2017. She wrote a scathing resignation letter that stated she feared lives would be lost and families ruined if changes were not made.

Holdman said he believes Governor Eric Holcomb acted swiftly by bringing in a group to do a full assessment of the agency. The state senator also said lawmakers need the details the fatality report could provide.

“It would be important to know what that number is and we’ll be asking for that report in our meeting on Wednesday,” Holdman said.

CBS4 started reaching out to DCS about the status of the fatality report back in July. Numerous emails detail repeated delays in finalizing the report. In August, a spokesperson said the report was finished but still awaiting some approval.

On Monday, DCS said the report would be released Wednesday. The move comes the same day as state senators began looking into why the report was being delayed.

“I think everyone know there have been some issues with DCS and Director [Terry] Stigdon is working hard to get some of those rectified,” Holdman said.

A look back at the last four years of available data on child fatalities reveals an uptick in these types of cases.

2012: 34

2013: 49

2014: 66

2015: 77

The latest report would be based on data from 2016 and shed light on how such cases played out.

“It’s going to be important to know what those numbers look like but at the same time we still work toward trying to make the department more efficient and more effective and doing what we’re supposed to do to protect children in our state,” Holdman said.

The interim study committee on courts and the judiciary is expected to focus on DCS issues Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in room 431 at the statehouse.