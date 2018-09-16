× Remnants of Florence bring limited rain chances Monday

Tropical Depression Florence is still bringing heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat for the Carolinas this Sunday evening.

The rain total is exceeding 30 inches in Swansboro with several locations receiving more than 20 inches of rain. The highest rain totals are concentrated in the Wilmington, North Carolina area based on radar estimates.

The remnants from Florence will bring more clouds to Indiana on Monday as the system travels along the East Coast. A few showers cannot be ruled out tomorrow. Our eastern and southeastern counties have the highest chances for rain throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for much of the work week. Highs will rise back near the 90 degree mark on Thursday before another system arrives Friday. An approaching cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms by Friday and through the weekend. The boundary will result in more seasonal temperatures as we kick-off fall!

