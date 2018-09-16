Man in critical condition following shooting at north side barbershop

Posted 6:29 pm, September 16, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a barbershop shooting Sunday evening which has put a man in critical condition.

Just before 5:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of 38th and Keystone on the report of a person shot.

After an investigation, police determined a man was shot at Zue’s Barbershop near 46th and Keystone and then made his way to a White Castle, near 38th and Keystone.

Police say the man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

If you know anything, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

