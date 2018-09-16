ISP arrests three in Clay County after meth, cash seized

Watson, Burnham and Thompson.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Clay County arrested three people Friday after nearly two pounds of meth was reportedly found during a routine compliance check.

Indiana State Police assisted the Clay County Probation Office on a compliance check in the 700 block of N. Washington St. in Brazil. When they arrived, they reportedly found around 860 grams of meth, over $7,500 in cash and paraphernalia.

Justin Burnham, 31, of  Brazil, Indiana, Mackenzie Watson, 30, of Brazil, and Baylee Thompson, 19, of Greencastle, were arrested following the search.

Burnham was charged with dealing meth, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance. Both Watson and Thompson were charged with possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

