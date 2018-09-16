× Indiana food pantry reaching out to hungry college students

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — College students have a lot on their plate to worry about, but an Indiana food pantry is trying to help them focus on their studies and not putting food on their plate.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Ivy Tech Community College and Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana is announcing the opening of a food pantry at Ivy Tech in Noblesville.

The Gleaners Hamilton County Cupboard is open to any resident in need, but it was put on campus to make sure students enrolled at Ivy Tech and Goodwill’s Excel Center to know they’re welcome too.

Studies have shown students often skip meals to pay for things like rent, child care and rent and Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann tells the Indianapolis Star that students can’t succeed if they’re hungry.