IN Focus: This week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - On this week's edition of IN Focus, we're discussing all of this week's top stories, including the fallout from Hurricane Florence and other recent storms, and the influential state lawmaker hospitalized after a serious motorcycle accident.

State Rep. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in northern Michigan.

House Speaker Brian Bosma said in a statement that Brown was riding his motorcycle with State Rep. Mike Speedy near the Mackinac Bridge when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of them.

Brown suffered serious injuries, and he was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to a hospital in Ann Arbor.

Former state Sen. Brandt Hershman, R-Buck Creek, said on his Facebook page that Brown was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the Times of Northwest Indiana reports.

“Tim is an invaluable member of our leadership team, a dedicated public servant and one of my most cherished friends,” Bosma said in the statement. “Our prayers are with him, his family and Rep. Speedy.”

Speedy was uninjured in the crash.

Brown serves as the chairman of the Ways and Means committee and his district includes parts of Montgomery, Boone and Tippecanoe counties. The Republican has served more than two decades in the House of Representatives. He was an emergency room physician until he retired in 2015.

On Thursday, Bosma issued an updated statement:

“Tim remains in critical but stable condition. The next few days are going to be very important. Tim’s wife, Jane, and his daughters are with him, and he is receiving extraordinary care. The family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and prayers for Tim’s quick recovery. Please continue to pray for him, his family, Representative Speedy and all those involved. I also ask that we all continue to respect the family’s privacy during this challenging time.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued this statement regarding the crash: