× Fishers police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police officers are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen this morning.

14-year-old Catherine Stanley’s last know location was walking away from a home at the 8300 block of Helmsley Drive in Fishers at around 4 a.m. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. Catherine is white and has long, curly brown hair. She has hazel eyes. She had on a purple top, dark blue jean shorts and white shoes when she was last seen.

If you have information on Catherine, please call the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 317-773-1282, or call 911.