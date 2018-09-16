× Fishers police safely locate missing 14-year-old girl

UPDATE – Authorities have safely located the missing teen.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police officers are searching for a teenage girl who was last seen this morning.

14-year-old Catherine Stanley’s last know location was walking away from a home at the 8300 block of Helmsley Drive in Fishers at around 4 a.m.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. Stanley is white and has long, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.

She had on a purple top, dark blue jean shorts and white shoes when she was last seen.

If you have information on Catherine, please call the Hamilton County Dispatch Center at 317-773-1282, or call 911.