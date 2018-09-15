Report: Trump going ahead with plans for new China tariffs

Posted 5:31 pm, September 15, 2018, by

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announces a grant for drug-free communities support program, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 29, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The report comes after the White House invited Beijing to hold new talks on their tariff dispute. Last week the president told reporters such a move could come soon.

The Journal report cites unnamed people familiar with the matter who say the tariff level will likely be set at about 10 percent. That’s below the 25 percent announced earlier this year.

The two governments have imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of each other’s goods. Beijing has issued a list of $60 billion of American products for retaliation if Trump’s next tariff hike goes ahead.

