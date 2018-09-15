Northwest Indiana judge gives ‘absolute menace’ 12 years for abusing wife

Courtesy NWI Times

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A northwest Indiana judge told a man he was an “absolute menace” to his family for pepper-spraying, handcuffing and beating his estranged wife at her Gary home.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Judge Clarence Murray made the remark before sentencing Larry G. Vickery this week to 12 years. Vickery pleaded guilty to domestic battery and strangulation charges stemming from the July 2017 attack.

Harrowing details emerged in court. His now ex-wife testified he once held a knife to her throat and threatened to cut off her breasts.

In February 2017, she said he punched her in the face, breaking her glasses and blackening an eye. The next month, she said he choked and punched her so hard that a tooth cracked and fell out.

Vickery apologized for using fear and violence to control his then-wife.

