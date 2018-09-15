Late Missouri field goal downs Purdue, ruins record-setting day from Blough

Posted 11:45 pm, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46PM, September 15, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 15: David Blough #11 of the Purdue Boilermakers throws the ball in the first half during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 15, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – David Blough threw for a school record 572 yards, but it was not enough, as Purdue lost 40-37 to Missouri, Saturday evening.

The Tigers (3-0) kicked a game-winning 25 yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory. Quarterback Drew Lock, though overshadowed by Blough statistically, still delivered a more than strong performance with 375 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The Boilers (0-3) have started the season with three-straight home losses and hope to avoid four next Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium when undefeated Boston College comes to town for a noon kickoff.

