Indiana man who beat 1-year-old girl gets 31-year sentence

Posted 6:56 pm, September 15, 2018, by

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for beating a 1-year-old girl, leaving her bruised and with an eye swollen shut.

Twenty-eight-year-old Trumarkus C. Alexander was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in August to felony charges that include neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness.

The Journal Gazette reports that authorities say Alexander beat his live-in girlfriend’s toddler daughter last November and then fired a handgun inside a home as police were searching for him three days later.

The girl was hospitalized with her left eye swollen shut, injuries to her forehead and bruises on her back, torso and left arm.

Authorities say Alexander told the toddler’s mother the child was injured in a fall off the bed.

