DNR finds body of missing 27-year-old Columbus man following search

Posted 6:01 pm, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:32PM, September 16, 2018

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities  in Bartholomew County have found the body of a Columbus man after he went missing Saturday afternoon in the Driftwood River.

The missing man was identified Saturday as 27-year-old Siddharth Panicker of Columbus.

Officials received the call around the same time they were already on a water rescue trying to find four kayakers. They reportedly safely located the four kayakers.

DNR crews were deploying boats Saturday from Heflin Park and were searching about a half mile north from the park. The search was called off Saturday evening and resumed Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

His body was reportedly found just before 11 a.m.

