Bartholomew County authorities searching for man after overturned canoe found in river

Posted 6:01 pm, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42PM, September 15, 2018

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities  in Bartholomew County are searching for a missing man after a canoe was found overturned in Driftwood River on Saturday afternoon.

Officials received the call around the same time they were already on a water rescue trying to find four kayakers. They reportedly safely located the four kayakers.

DNR crews are deploying boats from Heflin Park and are currently searching about a half mile north on the river.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information is available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.