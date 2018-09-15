× Bartholomew County authorities searching for man after overturned canoe found in river

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Bartholomew County are searching for a missing man after a canoe was found overturned in Driftwood River on Saturday afternoon.

Officials received the call around the same time they were already on a water rescue trying to find four kayakers. They reportedly safely located the four kayakers.

DNR crews are deploying boats from Heflin Park and are currently searching about a half mile north on the river.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story once more information is available.