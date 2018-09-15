× Above average highs return Sunday

It was a warm and humid start to the weekend as temperatures soared into the upper 80s Saturday. Indianapolis reached 88 degrees, which is 10 degrees above average for mid-September!

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, but areas of patchy fog could develop early Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Be prepared for unseasonably warm weather on Sunday. We will start off the day with a mostly clear sky with more cloud cover building into the area for the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s with heat indices in the lower to mid-90s.

Florence was still a Tropical Storm on Saturday evening. Isolated tornadoes, wind gusts up to 60 MPH and flooding are the main threats for the system on Saturday night. Rain totals exceeded 20 inches in a handful of locations in North Carolina. Swansboro has received 30.59” from 2 PM Thursday through 4 PM Saturday.

The impact of Florence is going to be minimal for Indiana. The moisture from Florence will continue to travel northeast along the East Coast. It will likely result in more cloud cover over central Indiana on Monday and could potentially bring a couple showers in our eastern counties.