Women report being flashed by man on Monon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Police are looking into multiple reports of a man flashing women on the Monon Trail in Nora.

The latest incident happened Thursday morning. The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she was walking alone when she came across a young man exposing himself.

"Next thing I know, he's hanging out. And he makes some comment 'Oh, it's nice out today' or something like that," she explained. She said she kept walking and eventually made it to her car and left the trail.

Another woman also filed a police report about a young man who flashed her. She told us it has happened to her multiple times, twice while he was pleasuring himself and smiling at her. Every single time, the flasher did not hide. He was bold enough to do it out in the open.

"The park rangers typically patrol that area and they have been notified and they're gonna be patrolling that area looking for suspicious activity," said IMPD Lt. Michael Wolley.

Police are trying to figure out if it's the same man in each case. We're also hoping to get a more detailed description of the suspect.

For now, IMPD wants to remind everyone that the Monon is a public place and so people should be alert and avoid using it alone.

"People who typically display this type of behavior will do it more than once," said Wolley.

Police are asking anyone who has experienced the same thing to call them immediately and file a report so they can pin down a timeline and make an arrest quickly.