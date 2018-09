× Woman riding bicycle struck and killed by semi in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. – A semi struck and killed a woman riding a bicycle in Anderson on Friday.

Police say it happened in the 200 block of E. 38th St. around 8 p.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department is actively investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.