× Tropical Storm Florence brings heavy rain and gusty winds

Tropical Storm Florence is 15 miles away from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm is moving west at 5 miles per hour and a slow westward movement will continue across extreme eastern South Carolina through Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds from the storm are 65 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Force winds extend 175 miles from the center. Gradual weakening is expected overnight and significant weakening is expected this weekend into next week as the storm moves farther inland.

Florence continues to batter the Carolina’s.

Almost 20 inches of rain has already fallen.

100 mph winds raged as the storm made landfall.

Strong winds are likely overnight.

Florence will crawl across South Carolina overnight.

Florence will turn northward by Sunday.

Heavy rain from Florence will soak the east coast early next week.