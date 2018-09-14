× Proposal aims to curb panhandling by banning sitting, lying on city streets and sidewalks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A proposal is set to be introduced to the Indianapolis City-County Council which aims to deter panhandling.

The proposal by Minority Leader Michael McQuillen (R-District 4) Councillor Susie Cordi (R-District 18) and others would prevent people for sitting or lying on a city street or sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight, with some exceptions.

“The Council has a responsibility to promote public safety and commerce in our city. The panhandling situation downtown is untenable,” said McQuillen. “It is important that we distinguish between panhandlers and the homeless, however. This proposal is our way of working towards that goal and finding a bi-partisan solution.”

The proposal will be introduced at a Council meeting on Sept. 24.

“Monument Circle and the Mile Square need to be enjoyable places for residents and visitors to walk, do business, and see the city. The panhandling problems we are seeing downtown do not promote safety or commerce,” said Cordi.

McQuillen says the Council has worked hard to provide support for the 1,600 homeless individuals in Marion County.

“We must continue to provide opportunities to assist our homeless neighbors and get them to shelters and other places where they can get on the road to recovery,” he said.

The Wheeler Mission, Horizon House, CHIP and other organizations are vetting the proposal.

After it’s proposed at the Sept. 24 meeting, the proposal will be assigned to committee for review before it’s voted on by council members.

These are current exceptions listed in the ordinance: