× Police investigate near northeast side shooting that left man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 60-year-old man went to an area hospital in critical condition following an early morning shooting Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Stuart Street on the near northeast side.

Officers found the victim inside a home and said he’d been shot multiple times. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition with possible internal injuries, according to the IMPD incident report.

There is no word on a possible suspect.

The shooting happened in the same area as multiple shootings in July: