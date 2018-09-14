One part of DigIndy Tunnel project completed along Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown drivers will be able to rejoice as they begin their drive to work next week, as the long-term construction project on Meridian and 28th will finally be done and the intersection will come open on Monday, September 17th.

The closure which started January 2 at that intersection, was scheduled until October as part of the Citizens Energy Group DigIndy Tunnel System. That one part of the project was scheduled until October but officials cited great weather as one of the many reasons they were able to get things done a full month ahead of schedule.

While those coming into and exiting downtown will be able to drive along Meridian without taking a detour, there will still be restrictions in place along Meridian Street from 38th to 16th Streets as part of the IndyGo Red Line project. Most of that work will be completed by November.

While Meridian and 24th Streets will be open Monday, some cosmetic work will continue in the area for the rest of the year but that should not affect traffic.