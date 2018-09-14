× Muncie pair facing charges after allegedly holding newlyweds captive, terrorizing them

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly holding a newlywed couple against their will and terrorizing them in a Muncie home.

Jesse William Mann, 35, and Brandy Diane Shanks, 22, were arrested Thursday on preliminary counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, battery and criminal confinement. Mann also faces a strangulation charge and Shanks is facing a rape charge.

The newlyweds told police they celebrated their nuptials by visiting the Mann’s home in the 1200 block of W. 16th St. There, Mann became irate and accused the couple of stealing his pain medication, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Star Press.

The groom told officers Mann ordered him to remove his clothes before he used a knife to cut off his pants, while he was “trying to find his stolen medication,” the affidavit says. The man went on to say Mann held a handgun to his head and said he could kill him without anyone knowing. Mann also allegedly punched the man in the chest and face, kicked him in the head and cut the back of his neck.

Meanwhile, Shanks reportedly forced the man’s bride and another female visitor to walk into a bathroom, where she allegedly “strip searched” them and touched their genitals in the process. The affidavit says Shanks also held a knife to the throat of one of the women and threatened to kill her.

In addition, the bride told officers that Mann had gagged her by forcing a washcloth into her mouth.

Eventually, police say the victims were able to flee the home and a 911 call was placed at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

During an interview with police, officers say Mann admitted to becoming irate with his guests and went into a “blind rage.” He reportedly acknowledged cutting off the man’s pants, but claimed the handgun he had was actually a BB gun.

According to police, Mann also said he had done meth that evening, which he claimed he “doesn’t normally do.”