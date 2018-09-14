Mother, infant in North Carolina become first fatalities in Hurricane Florence

Posted 3:18 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:24PM, September 14, 2018

Firefighters work at a home that a large tree fell on that had three people trapped inside after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

A mother and infant in North Carolina are dead after a tree fell on their home – the first two fatalities of Hurricane Florence.

The Wilmington Police Department said Friday that the two were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information was given.

The hurricane came ashore early Friday, pounding the state with torrential rain and high winds.

Forecasters have been predicting catastrophic flash flooding. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says more than 16 inches of rain have fallen at locations in southeast North Carolina and another 20 to 25 inches is on the way.

