Florence batters the Mid-Atlantic region

Florence made landfall Friday morning in North Carolina as a Category 1 Hurricane and was later downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm was packing winds near 100 miles per hour. The storm will slowly crawl across North Carolina this weekend and dump torrential amounts of rain. There will be significant destruction across the region from the strong, sustained winds. The main damage from the storm will be due the massive flooding that has already started.

Closer to home, we’ll stay dry through the weekend. Remnants from Florence will eventually move this way and give us rain early ext week.

We will have a dry, warm Saturday.

We will have a dry, warm Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds with Florence are at 75 miles per hour.

10-20 inches of rain are likely over the East Coast.

50-60 mph winds are likely across the Carolina’s overnight.

Power outages and massive flooding are likely.

A windy, wet Saturday morning for the Carolina’s.

A windy, wet Saturday afternoon for the Carolina’s.

A windy, wet Sunday morning for the Carolina’s.

A windy, wet Sunday afternoon for the Carolina’s.

The powerful storm will batter most of the eastern  U.S.

