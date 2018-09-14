All Harrison College campuses closing by Sunday

Posted 6:41 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, September 14, 2018

Harrison College in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Harrison College is closing all of its campuses.

The private for-profit college based in Indianapolis announced Friday that it will close operations effective Sunday, Sept. 16.

In addition, officials say The Chef’s Academy (TCA) will close on Sunday, Oct. 14, which is the end of their current term.

Harrison College has nine campuses throughout Indiana, including three in the Circle City. There are also two outside the state, one in North Carolina and one in Ohio.

The college says it is working with transfer and teach-out partners, including State governing bodies and its accreditors, to ensure each student has a pathway to complete their education.

National American University (NAU), an HLC-accredited institution, is Harrison College’s preferred transfer institution within Indiana.

For students in Ohio, the school is working with the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools to identify transfer/teach-out partners.  As for North Carolina students, the college is working with nearby institutions for transfer options.

