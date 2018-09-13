Two men killed in separate shootings overnight in Indianapolis

Posted 4:52 am, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:34AM, September 13, 2018

38th and Boulevard Place

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating two separate fatal shootings.

The first shooting happened on the north side around 2:30 a.m. at 38th and Boulevard Place near Crown Hill.

A woman came across a man lying in an alley, and she called 911. Police say the man appears to have died from a single gunshot wound.

The second shooting occurred in the 5400 block of North Kenyon Drive, near 56th Street and Arlington Avenue.

5400 block of North Kenyon Drive

Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. They found a man lying in the middle of the street and suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was in critical condition, and he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and talking to potential witnesses.

“We ask that anyone that may have heard any gunshots or know anything about this incident to contact homicide or crime stoppers,” said IMPD Commander Karen Arnett.

Police are in the process of trying to identify both of the shooting victims.

IMPD says “enough is enough,” and they want people to put the guns down.

“Gun play is not the way to solve these crimes. You’re taking innocent lives. You’re taking someone’s husband, son, father, and so we just encourage people to learn to talk and solve their problems,” said Arnett.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.