Police seeking public help in investigation of two fatal shootings overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of two separate fatal shootings. Both occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened on the north side around 2:30 a.m. at 38th and Boulevard Place, near Crown Hill.

A woman says she came across a man lying in an alley, and she called 911. Police say the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Tynisa Purnell, a woman who is visiting Indianapolis from Louisville, says she heard the gunshot from the home she was staying in. At the time, she wasn’t sure what happened until she was told later Thursday morning.

“Everybody’s been saying that Indianapolis is really bad so I’m just glad it didn’t get into the house and hit anybody in here. But it is sad what happened to that person out there,” she said.

The second shooting occurred in the 5400 block of North Kenyon Drive, near 56th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. They found a man lying in the middle of the street and suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One neighbor says she heard at least six gunshots fired, followed by the sound of a car driving away.

The two killings mark the seventh and eighth murders in Indianapolis this month, bringing the city’s total for 2018 to 109.

“The overall crime is down in the City of Indianapolis, but it’s the murder and non-fatal shootings that we can’t wrap our hands around,” IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said.

Bailey added that unlike most years, police are seeing a rise in personal disputes that end in gun violence. According to Bailey, personal disputes have been identified in half of the city’s murders. He adds the cases are also more difficult to solve due to the lack of connections or leads.

“Probably the most difficult cases for us to do especially when there are no connections…Its difficult when it’s relationship driven, conflict driven that the police department doesn’t know about and we don’t know when it’s going to occur,” he said.

Bailey says the department will rely on forensic evidence to solve the two murders while remaining hopeful that someone comes forward with information.

If you have any information on either of the shootings you’re asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can result in a cash reward.