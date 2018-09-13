Pleasant weather lasts through the weekend for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still some leftover clouds this morning but enough sunshine expected today to warm us nicely. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday topping out around 80 degrees.

Walking out the door you may want a sweater, but you can certainly get away without one if you want because by noon we're back into the 70s and climbing toward 80.

Hurricane Florence will make landfall on the Carolina coast Friday. When the system wraps north, there's a small chance it pushes some rain into central Indiana. Models are really are trying to keep the bulk on the active weather east of the state.

Highs will get warmer and warmer as we head into the next few days, but I wouldn't be surprised if we take the temps down a couple of degrees because models are pushing that direction. Rain chances will be limited through the next 7 days so keep watering your flowers! They'll need some attention.