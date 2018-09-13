Photo shows elderly couple holding hands after nursing home evacuates as Hurricane Florence nears

Posted 11:38 am, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:05PM, September 13, 2018

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ind. – A photo taken during evacuations in the wake of Hurricane Florence is the perfect representation of the saying: “True love weathers all storms.”

South Carolina’s public health and environmental protection agency (SCDHEC) shared a photo on Wednesday of an elderly couple being evacuated from their coastal nursing home as Hurricane Florence nears.

SCDHEC told CBS4 the photo was taken earlier this week in Beaufort County by an EMS crew assisting with medical evacuations.

According to SCDHEC, more than 1,700 people have been safely evacuated from healthcare facilities along the coast.

