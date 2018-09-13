× Man killed in shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of North Kenyon Drive, near 56th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. They found a man lying in the middle of the street and suffering from at least one gunshot wound when they arrived.

The man was in critical condition, and he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and talking to potential witnesses.

“We ask that anyone that may have heard any gunshots or know anything about this incident to contact homicide or crime stoppers,” said IMPD Commander Karen Arnett.

Police are in the process of trying to identify the victim.