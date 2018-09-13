Helicopters used to help ISP, National Guard spot marijuana grow operations

Posted 7:45 pm, September 13, 2018, by

(Left) Marijuana seized by authorities in Greene County (Right) Helicopter used to spot grow operations

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Helicopters were used to spot two marijuana grow operations in Greene County on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say troopers and members of the Indiana National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce spotted the grows in Vicksburg.

Afterwards, ISP ground units were given coordinates, but police say local residents spotted the helicopter and began to leave the suspected houses.

Residents were then interviewed and were reportedly cooperative with investigators.

The marijuana grows were secured and transported as evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time, but three separate investigations were launched and will be given to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.