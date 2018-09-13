× Greenfield-Central High School to get full-time resource officer

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield-Central Schools will add a full-time school resource officer to the high school thanks to an agreement with the Greenfield Police Department.

The district will also hire a mental health counselor to help high school and middle school students. Superintendent Harold Olin said the additions are part of the school’s ongoing efforts to keep students safe.

Olin said the district has been in talks with the police department to have the same officer assigned to the high school full time. Currently, officers are on a rotation that depends on their patrol schedules. An officer is always at the high school, while three others split time at other school locations.

Olin believes a full-time officer will be able to get to know students better and become a familiar resource who can build trust with them. The officer will patrol the high school and be responsible for scheduling three other officers for the various school buildings.

The officer will lead school safety training and conduct a state-mandated school safety audit.

The school’s resource officer will cost the city $117,000. That includes money for vehicle, vests, guns training, salary, insurance and other costs, Olin said. The school corporation will cover about 80% of the expense, since the district will use the officer for 200 of his 260 days per year.

Olin said the school is working with Hancock Regional Hospital to subcontract the mental health counselor who will work with the high school and middle school. If all goes as planned, Olin envisions adding staff members to expand the service to students in lower grades.