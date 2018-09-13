× Court docs: Drivers flipping each other off leads to fatal road rage shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two drivers flipping each other off led to a deadly road-rage shooting late Tuesday morning, court documents allege.

The incident occurred on Sept. 11 at 11:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Sheridan Avenue, near East 39th Street on the city’s southeast side. The 911 caller told police he fired a gun at a Dodge Charger that had fired at him first.

A short time later, police say they were called to a fire station on North Sherman on a report of a person shot. A victim with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as Brady Brock.

Officers got a search warrant for the vehicle that drove Brock to the fire station and interviewed the owner. The driver, Andrew Holder, said he was driving westbound on 38th Street “when he had words with the driver of a white vehicle who he thought tried to drive him off the road,” according to court documents.

He said he was flipping the driver off, and the driver was flipping him off as well. At some point, Holder said the other driver shot at him and the bullet went into the car, striking Brock in the front seat.

A man in the back seat of Charger told police the two cars were racing and flipping each other off when he saw the driver pull out a .22 revolver and shot it out the window. Court documents say he said he tried to tell Holder not to do it, but it was too late. He heard another shot and saw Brock had been hit by a bullet.

The man in the other car said he had swerved to miss a pothole and must have upset the driver of the Charger who flipped him off and started following him closely. He admitted to flipping him off back because the tailgating cause him to miss a turn. He told police he saw the driver fire in his direction, so he fired back.

After three people stated Holder aggravated the road rage and fired a gun into a car with multiple occupants, he was arrested for criminal recklessness.