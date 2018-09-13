× Colgate football donates players’ meals to evacuees, releases rooms after Florence cancels game

GREENVILLE, S.C. – When a college football game was canceled due to Hurricane Florence, one of the team’s decided to make the best out of the situation.

“At the end of the day, you have to look at the big picture and that’s the safety of everyone involved,” said Head Coach Dan Hunt with Colgate University. “And by that I mean the teams and families but also the allotment of resources used for the game that could be better used somewhere else.”

Hunt says Colgate will release the hotel rooms the team was set to use and donate the players’ scheduled meals to those who need it most.

“We immediately gave up our hotel rooms so that more rooms are now available to those coming inland,” Hunt said. “But we still bought the meals we were going to have and requested that the hotel serve those meals to the people who have been relocated, on us. We were going to have Chick-fil-A delivered to the airplane after the game, but have sent instructions that those meals be distributed wherever it could do the most good.”

The Colgate Raiders were set to take on the Furman Paladins in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday.

“It’s obviously a disappointment that we are not playing but at the end of the day, there are decisions bigger than football that need to be made for the safety of a lot of people,” Hunt said. “This is 100 percent the right decision.”