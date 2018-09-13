× Case of 15-year-old charged in connection with Indianapolis doctor’s death waived to adult court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The case of a 15-year-old charged in connection with the murder of an Indianapolis doctor has been waived to adult court.

Tarius Blade faces three burglary charges in the case. Kevin Rodgers, a prominent local doctor, was killed on Nov. 20, 2017, after suspects broke into his home near Eagle Creek and shot him to death. Blade was 15 years old at the time of the crime.

CBS4 doesn’t typically name juvenile defenders. However, Blade is now charged as an adult.

Ka’Ron Bickham-Hurst is charged with burglary and murder following his arrest a month after the murder. Just last month, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against two additional suspects, 17-year-old Devon Seats and 18-year-old Nehemiah Merriweather. Both are charged with murder and burglary.

Court documents allege that Seats smashed a rock through a window to get inside Rodgers’ home. He’s also accused of shooting Rodgers, telling his accomplices he had to shoot the doctor because Rodgers had seen his face.

According to court documents, the suspects burglarized two nearby homes after the shooting.

Rodgers was the program director of the emergency medicine residency at the IU School of Medicine and the president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. He was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School.