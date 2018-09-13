Bye, bye, Beetle! Volkswagen to stop making the iconic car next summer

Volkswagen Beetle (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

DETROIT — Volkswagen says it will stop making its iconic Beetle in July of next year.

Volkswagen of America on Thursday announced the end of production of the third-generation Beetle by introducing two final special editions.

The Beetle was developed in Nazi Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later. It sold for about 30 years before production ceased.

The company revived it in 1998 and revamped it for the 2012 model year in an effort to help it attract more male buyers.

The car got a flatter roof, less bulbous shape, a bigger trunk and a navigation system.

Volkswagen of America didn’t rule out bringing the bug back in the future but says it has no plans at this time.

