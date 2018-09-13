× Bob Evans recalls over 46,000 pounds of pork sausage products over plastic contamination

XENIA, Ohio – Bob Evans Farms is recalling more than 46,000 pounds of pork sausage link products that may be contaminated with pieces of clear hard plastic.

FSIS announced the recall Thursday, saying the products were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to FSIS, the raw pork sausage link items were produced on Aug. 1, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS MAPLE PORK SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018 or Oct. 19, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “BOB EVANS BROWN SUGAR & HONEY.” These products contain a Use by date of Oct. 16, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “FRESH FROM MEIJER MAPLE FLAVORED SAUSAGE LINKS.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 06, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “GIANT EAGLE MAPLE PORK BREAKFAST SAUSAGE LINKS CARAMEL COLOR ADDED.” These products contain a Use by date of Sept. 10, 2018, and Lot Code of 8213.

12-oz overwrap trays labeled “SCHNUCKS MAPLE RECIPE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE.” These products contain a Lot Code of 8213.

The products bear establishment number “EST 6785.”

FSIS says the problem with sausage was discovered when Bob Evans received consumer complaints of extraneous material in the products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.