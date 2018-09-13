× Board awards contract for repairs on historic Muncie Fieldhouse

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Community School Board approved a $580,000 contract to repair the storm-damaged Muncie Fieldhouse.

According to the contract with Commercial Team Construction (CTC), the repairs will include the roof and the parapet. The work will involve cleaning an estimated 7,000 bricks on the parapet as well as the replacement of up to $25,000 in limestone. Crews will also replace two structural steel beams and build a new steel roof deck and a new roof.

The contract includes roof repairs; the district will accept competitive bids to fix the water-damaged interior in the near future.

The fieldhouse sustained significant damage from a storm in November 2017. The board recently called for an emergency provision allowing it to quickly accept quotes for the work. The board declared the emergency because water continues to leak into the building.

The district hopes to reopen the gymnasium in December.