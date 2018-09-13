× Big wheels, big stars and the world’s biggest bounce house: There’s so much to do in and around Indy this weekend

Taylor Swift “Reputation” Tour

Lucas Oil Stadium

Taylor Swift is headed back to Indianapolis! Her “Reputation” tour is making a stop at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. Camilla Cabello will be opening the show and everything kicks off at 7 pm.

Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out

Carmel Arts & Design District

Head to the Carmel Arts and Design District this weekend for the Carmel on Canvas open air painting exhibition and competition. This event provides artists with two days of plein air painting in the Carmel Arts & Design District. There are 4 divisions; professional, non-professional, teen and children. There will be more than $11,500 in total prizes. Then on Sunday from 12-4 pm, the artists will be able to sell their art during the Carmel on Canvas Art Fair.

The Big Bounce America: World’s Biggest Bounce House

Waterman’s Family Farm

The world’s BIGGEST bounce house is coming to Waterman’s Farm on Indy’s south side this weekend! This Friday through Sunday, kids and adults alike can enjoy bouncing around on a 10,000 square foot bounce house complete with basketball hoops, an inflatable obstacle course, giant slide, ball pit, inflatable forest, giant inflatable jungle animals, inflatable trucks, boats and four-poster beds and even a live DJ!

37th Annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree

Indiana State Fairgounds

The 37th annual Fall 4-Wheel Jamboree is this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Friday through Sunday, the Indiana State Fairgrounds will crawl with more than 2,000 4-wheel drive vehicles gathered from across the country for a powerhouse off-road weekend. Visitors can check out all types of custom builds, see the off-road trends, take in the racing action, Monster truck shows and watch the mud fly!

Fountain Square Art Fair

1104 Shelby Street, Fountain Square

Enjoy the beautiful weather this Saturday at the Fountain Square Art Fair. The Art Fair is one portion of an exciting day in Fountain Square known as Art Squared. Art Squared encompasses the Art Fair, the Art Parade and Masterpiece in a Day. The Fountain Square Art Fair started as a small neighborhood event and has grown into a major event while keeping the neighborhood feel. Plus, admission is free!

Whitestown Brew Fest

Whitestown Municipal Complex

The 4th Annual Whitestown Brew Fest is happening this Saturday at the newly-expanded Whitestown Municipal Complex. The event will feature approximately 25 Indiana breweries and wineries and is expected to showcase hundreds of craft beer releases—making it one of the largest and most unique craft beer festivals in the central part of the state. The event will also again play host to a one-of-a-kind Indiana home brewer competition with an opportunity for attendees to sample pours and cast a vote for their favorite. Proceeds benefit the Whitestown Parks and Recreation department.

Indianapolis Baby Show

Westin Hotel, downtown Indianapolis

Are you a new mom or mother to be? Come to the Westin downtown on Sunday, September 15th, from 12-4 pm for the Baby Bellies and Beyond Pregnancy and Newborn Baby Show. This is a unique expo-style event that provides new moms with an opportunity to become wiser parents by learning more about the multitude of products and services through interactive product demonstrations and one-on-one Q&A sessions from the best in the industry. All attendees receive full access to the show floor, samples and presentations. Attendees can also participate in baby shower games and get a chance to win prizes including car seats, strollers, baby carrier, a three months’ supply of diapers and more!

Fort Ben BBQ & Blues Festival

Cherry Tree Shelter, Fort Benjamin Harrison State Park

Join The Friends of Fort Harrison State Park for the Inaugural Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival this Saturday, September 15, from 12-7 pm at the Cherry Tree Shelter! There will be food by Wild Boar BBQ and The Garrison as well as music by John Ford, Bill Lancton & Jimmy Davis and King Bee & The Stingers.

